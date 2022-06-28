The postseason awards continue to roll in for the Oklahoma softball team.

Tuesday, ESPN released the nominees for the 2022 ESPYs, which will take place on July 20 in Los Angeles. The ESPYs feature a variety of awards honoring the top athletes, moments and teams in sports.

Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo was included in the candidates for Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports.

OU also received an ESPY nomination for Best Team, and Alo received one for Best Record-Breaking Performance.

Coming off an historic season, Alo was recently selected as the top pick in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. The startup softball league is gaining serious traction with top athletes like Alo joining. The current commissioner of the WPF is former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain, further connecting the dots.

The Hawaii product capped off her historic career at Oklahoma batting .515 with 34 home runs in her final season. She broke the NCAA career home run record in her home state, totaling 122 in all and helping the Sooners win back-to-back national championships. In addition, Alo was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Other nominees for the ESPY are South Carolina women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston, Florida State soccer’s Jaelin Howell and Boston College lacrosse player Charlotte North.