Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Jocelyn Alo, OU Nominated For ESPYs

Add one more collegiate honor for Oklahoma softball's all-time home run leader.

The postseason awards continue to roll in for the Oklahoma softball team.

Tuesday, ESPN released the nominees for the 2022 ESPYs, which will take place on July 20 in Los Angeles. The ESPYs feature a variety of awards honoring the top athletes, moments and teams in sports.

Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo was included in the candidates for Best College Athlete in Women’s Sports.

OU also received an ESPY nomination for Best Team, and Alo received one for Best Record-Breaking Performance.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Coming off an historic season, Alo was recently selected as the top pick in the Women’s Professional Fastpitch league. The startup softball league is gaining serious traction with top athletes like Alo joining. The current commissioner of the WPF is former Sooners star Lauren Chamberlain, further connecting the dots.

The Hawaii product capped off her historic career at Oklahoma batting .515 with 34 home runs in her final season. She broke the NCAA career home run record in her home state, totaling 122 in all and helping the Sooners win back-to-back national championships. In addition, Alo was named the USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year for the second year in a row.

Other nominees for the ESPY are South Carolina women’s basketball star Aliyah Boston, Florida State soccer’s Jaelin Howell and Boston College lacrosse player Charlotte North

Jasiah Wagoner
Football

Oklahoma Lands in Final Four of 4-Star CB Prospect

By John E. Hoover30 minutes ago
FB - Recruiting, Bai Jobe, Pylon 7v7 Dallas
Football

Top Prospect Bai Jobe Puts Oklahoma in Final 3

By John E. Hoover57 minutes ago
Generic - OU Baseball CWS 2
Baseball

AllSooners Podcast, Ep. 130

By Josh Callaway3 hours ago
Baker Camp
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Football Camp Highlights

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
6-28 Baker Mayfield (Football Camp)
Football

WATCH: Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Meets Media

By Josh Callaway7 hours ago
Moussa Kane
Football

Oklahoma Misses Out on New Jersey S Moussa Kane

By Ryan Chapman7 hours ago
Baker Mayfield
Football

Former Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield Still Waiting to Find Out His Future

By Ryan Chapman7 hours ago
Quinn Ewers, Texas Longhorns
Football

2022 Oklahoma Preview: Ranking the Opponents' QBs

By Ryan Chapman11 hours ago