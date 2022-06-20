Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl Named Softball America's 2022 NCAA Freshman of the Year

The postseason awards continue to roll in for the Oklahoma softball team.

Star pitcher Jordy Bahl was named the Softball America NCAA Freshman of the Year for the 2022 season. Bahl was OU’s ace for the majority of the year, and played a key part in the Sooners’ national championship run.

Bahl was injured down the stretch, missing the postseason up until the Women's College World Series where she was able to play sparingly.

She did get the start the second game of the championship series against Texas, pitching four innings and helping the Sooners march to the national title.

The freshman sensation finished the season with a 22-1 record, securing a 1.09 ERA with 205 strikeouts. She was also named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year and co-Big 12 Pitcher of the Year at season's end for her efforts.

Bahl recorded a career-high 16 strikeouts against Tennessee in just her eighth collegiate game and only allowed 71 hits in over her 141 innings of work on the year. She was Patty Gasso’s steady hand in the rotation all season long before the postseason injury.

Bahl returns to a talented pitching group once again next season, featuring Michigan transfer Alex Storako, heralded freshman Kierston Deal and Nicole May. Pitching and defense should certainly remain a strong suit for the Sooners with Bahl in the circle.