Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl Named Finalist for Freshman of the Year

OU is vying to become the first school with back-to-back winners of the award, which three Sooners have won previously.

Oklahoma freshman Jordy Bahl has been named one of three finalists for the 2022 NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award.

The National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced the three finalists Thursday for the award, presented by Shutt Sports.

Bahl is joined by Virginia Tech’s Emma Lemley and Arizona State’s Cydney Sanders as finalist for the award. OU’s Tiare Jennings won the award last year.

Bahl has pitched 132 1/3 innings this season with a 0.95 earned run average with 199 strikeouts and just 29 walks.

Her ERA ranks fifth in the nation, as she’s given up just 18 earned runs (23 runs total) with a opponents batting average of .137.

In Big 12 Conference play, Bahl posted a 1.30 ERA in 53 2/3 innings, with 71 strikeouts and 13 walks and didn’t allow a home run.

Bahl has missed the last two weekends with arm soreness as the Sooners played the Big 12 Conference tournament and last weekend's Norman Regional without her.

OU’s Paige Parker won the award in 2015, and Sooner slugger Jocelyn Alo received it in 2018, giving Oklahoma three of the award’s eight total winners. Last year, Jennings and classmate Jayda Coleman were among the three finalists. No school has produced consecutive winners of the NFCA Freshman of the Year award.

The winner will be announced May 31.

OU plays host to Central Florida this weekend in the NCAA Norman Super Regional at Marita Hynes Field. Friday’s opener is set for a 3:30 p.m. start on ESPN.