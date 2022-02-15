Oklahoma's Jordy Bahl Named NFCA National Pitcher of the Week

The true freshman had a dream start to the season, including a dominant win over the No. 3-ranked UCLA Bruins.

True freshman Jordy Bahl is already making waves in the college softball world.

The Oklahoma pitcher was named the NFCA Division I Pitcher of the Week after shutting down the No. 3-ranked UCLA Bruins this weekend, the National Fastpitch Coaches Association announced on Tuesday.

In three appearances over the opening weekend of the season, Bahl combined to strikeout 24 batters, including blowing past 14 UCLA batters in Saturday’s 4-1 win.

Pitching 12 and 2/3 innings across three games, Bahl gave up just five hits and three walks, surrendering no earned runs.

Bahl became the first Sooner pitcher to win the NFCA Pitcher of the Week award since Giselle Juarez won the honor on Feb. 26, 2019.

The true freshman was also named the Big 12 Pitcher of the Week, and she is poised to step in and be the ace of the staff for Patty Gasso’s No. 1-ranked Oklahoma team.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.