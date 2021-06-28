Oklahoma's Kinzie Hansen named D1Softball Catcher of the Year

Oklahoma softball put together a season for the ages in 2021 smashing offensive records en route to their fifth national title in program history.

One of the biggest pieces to the Sooners’ dominant year was sophomore catcher Kinzie Hansen, who put on a tremendous display both at the plate and crouched behind it.

In 58 starts, Hansen hit an absurd .433 on the year with 24 home runs. All the meanwhile, managing the pitching staff incredibly well and performing rock solidly behind the dish defensively. Her superb year gained some further validation on Monday as she was named the D1 Catcher of the Year by D1Softball.

Kinzie Hansen John E. Hoover / SI Sooners

Hansen’s impact on the field was obvious, but her impact off the diamond is hard to properly quantify. As one of the leaders of the team, she frequently stepped to the microphone after tough games and said the right things to push the Sooners forward. Her leadership was clear throughout the season.

Her ability behind the dish was even more impressive when considering the fact that despite being a high school catcher, 22 of her 24 starts in the shortened 2020 campaign came at first base. You would never know it watching her go to work during the season, though, consistently playing with a calm glove and strong arm to throw out runners when needed.

She was also responsible for massaging a pitching staff that used several different arms with regularity as coach Patty Gasso liked to do so often. Regardless of who was in the circle, Hansen was effective in assisting them through a game and that shouldn’t go overlooked.

Hansen, along with a plethora of others on Oklahoma’s roster, will be among the best returning players in the country heading into next season as the Sooners look to repeat as national champions.