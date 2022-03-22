Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Lynnsie Elam Gets Big 12 Award

The Sooners' captain was flawless filling in for Kinzie Hansen behind the plate, and had the best week of her college career as a hitter with four home runs and 12 RBIs.

After a career hit parade last week in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma senior Lynnsie Elam earned this week's Big 12 Player of the Week honors.

Elam, a fifth-year starter and captain from Chickasha, OK, slammed four home runs in the No. 1-ranked Sooners' sweep of the Hall of Fame Classic last week at Hall of Fame Stadium.

It was Elam's second career Big 12 weekly honor and her first since February 18, 2020.

Elam mashed bombs in the Sooners' 20-0 victory over Iowa to tie an OU program record for most home runs in a game, and she collected five extra-base hits and 12 RBIs for a 2.000 slugging percentage while also filling in for injured Kinzie Hansen behind the plate and finished the week with a perfect fielding percentage in five games at catcher.

The No. 1-ranked Sooners (25-0) take on SEC opponent Kentucky tonight in Lexington, scheduled for a 6 p.m. first pitch.

