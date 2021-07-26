OU Olympians: Nicole Mendes, Sydney Romero Help Team Mexico to Bronze Medal Game

The Mexican National Team hadn't won a softball game before yesterday, now they're on their way to the medal round in Japan.

Mexico beats Canada for trip to Bronze Medal game

A day after powering Team Mexico to its first-ever Olympic victory in the sport of softball, former Oklahoma players Sydney Romero and Nicole Mendes helped their squad to another win — and an unlikely berth in the medal round.

Mexico beat Canada 4-1 on Monday at Yokohama Stadium as Romero and Mendes (playing on the roster as Nicole Rangel) batted 1-2 in the lineup.

Romero, the designated player, went 0-for-4. Mendes, the center fielder, was 1-for-4.

Mexico scored twice in the second and twice in the fourth to take a 4-0 lead before Canada hit a solo home run in the sixth.

Team Mexico now plays Canada again on Tuesday morning (Monday night, 11 p.m. CT) in the bronze medal game.

The United States escaped Sunday night’s pool play with a walk-off win over Japan. Those two teams meet again Tuesday night (Tuesday morning, 6 a.m. CT) for the gold medal.