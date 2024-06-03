OU Softball: Again, WCWS Adjusts Monday Schedule for Ongoing Delays
OKLAHOMA CITY — With rain almost all morning leading to a three-hour delay, Oklahoma's softball game against Florida is expected to start at just after 2 p.m.
However, the windows for an if-necessary game for OU-Florida and the later matchup between Texas and Stanford may have closed.
The NCAA announced that in the event of an if-necessary game — if Florida beats OU in a game now scheduled for 2:06 first pitch — then that elimination game in the double-elimination tournament would be bumped to Tuesday, which was originally scheduled as an off day before the championship series.
OU goes into today's action 2-0 at the WCWS this season, while Florida is 2-1.
The OU-UF if-necessary game was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
If No. 2-seed Oklahoma beats Florida this afternoon, the Sooners will get Tuesday off as planned.
One complication: if OU advances to the champ series by beating the Gators on Monday, then a potential Texas-Stanford if-necessary game would be played Monday night as originally planned. That way, both finalists would have Tuesday off.
However, if Stanford beats the Longhorns and forces the if-necessary game on that side of the bracket, that game would be played Tuesday — but only if OU is playing an if-necessary game, too. That game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Monday night (if necessary).
Tournament organizers want to give both semifinalists the same scenario, either both playing Tuesday or both off Tuesday.