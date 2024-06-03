All Sooners

OU Softball: Again, WCWS Adjusts Monday Schedule for Ongoing Delays

The Sooners are trying to get ready to play Florida in a game already delayed more than three hours, which affects the status of the second game if the Gators win.

John E. Hoover

Taking the tarp off in OKC
Taking the tarp off in OKC / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY

OKLAHOMA CITY — With rain almost all morning leading to a three-hour delay, Oklahoma's softball game against Florida is expected to start at just after 2 p.m.

However, the windows for an if-necessary game for OU-Florida and the later matchup between Texas and Stanford may have closed.

The NCAA announced that in the event of an if-necessary game — if Florida beats OU in a game now scheduled for 2:06 first pitch — then that elimination game in the double-elimination tournament would be bumped to Tuesday, which was originally scheduled as an off day before the championship series.

OU goes into today's action 2-0 at the WCWS this season, while Florida is 2-1.

The OU-UF if-necessary game was originally scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

If No. 2-seed Oklahoma beats Florida this afternoon, the Sooners will get Tuesday off as planned.

One complication: if OU advances to the champ series by beating the Gators on Monday, then a potential Texas-Stanford if-necessary game would be played Monday night as originally planned. That way, both finalists would have Tuesday off.

However, if Stanford beats the Longhorns and forces the if-necessary game on that side of the bracket, that game would be played Tuesday — but only if OU is playing an if-necessary game, too. That game is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. Monday night (if necessary).

Tournament organizers want to give both semifinalists the same scenario, either both playing Tuesday or both off Tuesday.

