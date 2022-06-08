The awards continue to roll in for the Sooners’ star slugger.

Oklahoma softball superstar Jocelyn Alo was named a finalist for the 2022 Honda Sport Award for Softball on Tuesday.

Alo was one of four finalists on a list including Georgina Corrick from South Florida, Baylee Klingler from the University of Washington, and Arkansas’ Danielle Gibson.

Alo capped off arguably the greatest softball career of all time with one of the greatest seasons of all time, leading the Sooners to their third straight Women’s College World Series’ championship series.

She broke the NCAA career home run record (now at 120) on her way to winning back-to-back USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year awards. In addition to her national recognition, Alo was also a two-time Big 12 Player of the Year.

This season, the Hauula, HI, product has 32 home runs and 82 RBIs as she enters the final stretch of games. She is batting at a .509 clip with a 1.189 slugging percentage.

This is the 46th annual Honda Sport Award, given to the top female student athlete in 12 NCAA-sanctioned sports. The winner of this award will then become eligible to win the Woman Athlete of the Year Award, which will be presented on June 27 at the Collegiate Women Sports Awards ceremony.

Finalists for this award were determined by a group of coaches and experts from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association. The winner is set to be announced later this week.

While the Sooners have had a dominant run over the past few years, only one player in program history has taken home the Honda Sport Award. Keilani Ricketts took home the honor in 2012 and 2013.

As Alo’s career comes to a close in Norman, the impact she’s had on the game of softball will be hard to replicate.

“I don't know that we're going to see another hitter like Jocey any time soon,” said OU coach Patty Gasso.