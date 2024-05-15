All Sooners

OU Softball: Four Oklahoma Players Selected in Athletes Unlimited Draft

Among the 15 players picked in Tuesday's draft, four played for the Sooners this season.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings
Oklahoma's Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings / Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY

Four Oklahoma players were selected Tuesday in the Athletes Unlimited professional softball draft.

Shortstop Tiare Jennings (No. 3 overall), center fielder Jayda Coleman (No. 4), catcher Kenzie Hansen (No. 9) and left-handed pitcher Kelly Maxwell (No. 12) were among the 15 players drafted.

OU led all schools with four players picked.

The No. 1 pick was used to select Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle. UCLA star Maya Brady went No. 2.

Hansen and Jennings were voted co-captains this season. Coleman is a former Gatorade National High School Player of the Year. Maxwell is a transfer from Oklahoma State. 

Jennings is a senior from San Pedro, CA. Coleman is a senior from The Colony, TX. Hansen is a fifth-year senior from Norco, CA. Maxwell is a sixth-year graduate student from Friendswood, TX. 

