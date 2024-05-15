OU Softball: Four Oklahoma Players Selected in Athletes Unlimited Draft
Four Oklahoma players were selected Tuesday in the Athletes Unlimited professional softball draft.
Shortstop Tiare Jennings (No. 3 overall), center fielder Jayda Coleman (No. 4), catcher Kenzie Hansen (No. 9) and left-handed pitcher Kelly Maxwell (No. 12) were among the 15 players drafted.
OU led all schools with four players picked.
The No. 1 pick was used to select Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle. UCLA star Maya Brady went No. 2.
Hansen and Jennings were voted co-captains this season. Coleman is a former Gatorade National High School Player of the Year. Maxwell is a transfer from Oklahoma State.
Jennings is a senior from San Pedro, CA. Coleman is a senior from The Colony, TX. Hansen is a fifth-year senior from Norco, CA. Maxwell is a sixth-year graduate student from Friendswood, TX.