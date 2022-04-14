Skip to main content

OU Softball: Lynnsie Elam Named Finalist for Senior CLASS Award

OU's three-time captain was recognized for her all-around efforts Thursday.

Oklahoma senior Lynnsie Elam was selected as one of 10 finalists for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award, the organization announced on Thursday.

The CLASS award is given to a division one softball student-athlete who excels in the community, classroom, character and in competition.

The senior captain has been an anchor for the Sooners over one of the most dominant stretches of college softball history. This marks Elam’s third season a team captain.

In 33 games played this season, Elam is batting at an average of .318 and is fourth on the team in home runs with 11. She’s also notched 21 hits and 29 RBIs.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SB - Lynnsie Elam, Hall of Fame Classic

Lynnsie Elam

On her illustrious career, the super senior has 37 home runs and 122 RBIs. At catcher, she ranks second in Oklahoma history with a .993 career fielding percentage, also recording 1,051 putouts and 68 assists. In nearly 200 games, she has just eight errors.

In the classroom, Elam is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member. She’s also an active member of OU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes where she has a direct impact on the community.

The CLASS Award is a combination of both fan vote and media vote. The link to fan voting can be found here, and will run through May 23. The award will be given out before the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.

SB - Grace Lyons
Softball

No. 1 Oklahoma Looks to Continue Recent Dominance of Texas

By Ryan Chapman5 hours ago
Olivia Trautman
Other Sooners

Nearing Another National Title, Oklahoma Will Rely on Both Youth and Experience

By John E. Hoover8 hours ago
USATSI_14019987
Football

Former Oklahoma HC Bob Stoops Returning to XFL In 2023

By Josh Callaway18 hours ago
4-13 Chris Murray
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Chris Murray Media Session

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
4-13 Anton Harrison
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma OL Anton Harrison Media Session

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
4-13 DeMarco Murray
Football

WATCH: Oklahoma RB Coach DeMarco Murray Press Conference

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
Jovantae Barnes
Football

Oklahoma RB Jovante Barnes Pushing for Early Playing Time

By Ross LovelaceApr 13, 2022
T.D. Roof 4
Football

T.D. Roof Has Been Around, But Finishing His Playing Career at Oklahoma is Truly Special

By John E. HooverApr 13, 2022