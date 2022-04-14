OU Softball: Lynnsie Elam Named Finalist for Senior CLASS Award

Oklahoma senior Lynnsie Elam was selected as one of 10 finalists for the 2022 Senior CLASS Award, the organization announced on Thursday.

The CLASS award is given to a division one softball student-athlete who excels in the community, classroom, character and in competition.

The senior captain has been an anchor for the Sooners over one of the most dominant stretches of college softball history. This marks Elam’s third season a team captain.

In 33 games played this season, Elam is batting at an average of .318 and is fourth on the team in home runs with 11. She’s also notched 21 hits and 29 RBIs.

Lynnsie Elam Ryan Chapman / SI Sooners

On her illustrious career, the super senior has 37 home runs and 122 RBIs. At catcher, she ranks second in Oklahoma history with a .993 career fielding percentage, also recording 1,051 putouts and 68 assists. In nearly 200 games, she has just eight errors.

In the classroom, Elam is a three-time Academic All-Big 12 First Team member. She’s also an active member of OU’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes where she has a direct impact on the community.

The CLASS Award is a combination of both fan vote and media vote. The link to fan voting can be found here, and will run through May 23. The award will be given out before the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City.