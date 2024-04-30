OU Softball: Oklahoma P Kierston Deal Wins Big 12 Pitcher of the Week for the Second Time
For the second straight week, Kierston Deal has been named the Big 12’s best.
OU’s sophomore pitcher was stellar over the weekend against UCF, earning the left-hander her second straight conference Pitcher of the Week crown.
Deal allowed one run in 7 2/3 innings of work across two games this past weekend.
She struck out five batters, allowing our four hits and one walk.
Deal was in full command on Saturday, dueling UCF’s Sarah Willis in a pitcher’s duel. She limited the Knights to one run, powering the Sooners to a 2-1 victory that kept their one-game lead atop the conference intact.
She returned on Sunday to record the final two outs of the game, sealing the series sweep.
Deal is the first OU pitcher to notch back-to-back Big 12 Pitcher of the Week honors since Giselle Juarez won four-straight awards from April 17-May 7, 2019.
The continued growth of Deal into one of the Big 12’s best arms comes at the perfect time for the Sooners.
Oklahoma will host Oklahoma State in the regular season finale this weekend at Love’s Field with the Big 12 regular season title on the line.
OU is one game ahead of Texas and two games ahead of the Cowgirls entering the weekend.
First pitch for Game 1 on Friday is slated for 6:30 p.m., and the contest from Love’s Field will be broadcast on FS1.