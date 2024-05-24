OU Softball: Oklahoma Ready for Florida State's 'Fight' on Brink of Return to the WCWS
NORMAN — Oklahoma is one win away from returning to the Women’s College World Series, but closing out Florida State will be far from simple.
The 2-seeded Sooners run-ruled the 15-seeded Seminoles 11-3 after five innings on Thursday, putting FSU on the brink of elimination.
In 2021 and 2023, Florida State battled to the bitter end, eventually falling to OU in the WCWS Championship Series.
Many of the 2024 Seminoles have internalized those experiences, and Patty Gasso knows they’ll be anything but an easy out on Friday.
“I don’t expect that we’re going to have a game like we did today because they’re too competitive,” Gasso said on Thursday. “… Watching these guys swing, the amount of balls they foul off and turn into walks is unreal. It really is. So it's not going to be an easy journey.
“Good news is we always talk about get that first game, put it in your pocket and then just absolutely try to grab it tomorrow knowing that you have that security blanket if you need it but this one was really important.”
How to Watch No. 2 Oklahoma vs. No. 15 Florida State:
When: Friday, 7 p.m.
Where: Love's Field
Channel: ESPN2/ESPN+
Florida State forced OU ace Kelly Maxwell to throw 118 pitches in five innings on Thursday, and Maxwell ended the night issuing a season-high six walks.
The Seminoles are familiar with senior right-hander Nicole May as well if that’s the route Gasso and associate head coach and pitching coach Jennifer Rocha want to go in the circle on Friday.
Unfortunately for Florida State, Lonni Alameda’s team doesn’t have the pitching depth to make major changes.
Oklahoma scored 11 runs off 11 hits, and the Sooners drew another eight walks.
Makenna Reid, who has thrown the second-most innings for Florida State this year, hasn’t pitched since April 21 due to an injury.
The Seminoles’ third pitcher, Allison Royalty, has been ruled out of the rest of the postseason with an injury as well leaving freshman left-hander Ashtyn Danley to carry the load.
“Having played OU over and over the last couple of years,” Alameda said on Thursday, “they do a really good job with adjustments and then you’ve got to counter with some other things. And I think that’s where our depth in the circle right now is hurting us a little bit.
“So that’s where the pressure goes on the offense, and I just don’t want them to feel that pressure and play pitch-by-pitch.”
Part of the adjustment Alameda wants to see is being able to mix in a more effective offspeed pitch, something Danley will have to utilize on Friday to keep the Sooners off the scoreboard.
“We’ve got to keep them off-balance,” Alameda said. “… I expect to see Ash out there tomorrow and getting after it and she loves it. She’s ready for it.”
Oklahoma blasted four home runs on Thursday, overpowering the visiting Seminoles, but Gasso is wary of how dangerous Florida State can be when the teams meet against at Love’s Field at 7 p.m. on Friday night on ESPN2.
“They're too well-coached. They've been here before,” Gasso said. “They know what this feels like. They're going to fight. They're going to fight.”