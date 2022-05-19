Patty Gasso to be Inducted Into Oklahoma Hall of Fame

Gasso is in the midst of her 28th season coaching the Sooners, with the NCAA Tournament beginning on Friday.

An Oklahoma legend gets her due.

While the Sooners are preparing to begin their run in the NCAA Tournament starting on Friday night, head coach Patty Gasso has picked up a distinguished honor on Thursday afternoon.

Gasso was announced as one of eight inductees to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame as part of their 2022 class.

Currently in her 28th year as the head coach of the Sooners, Gasso has turned the OU softball program into one of the most truly dominant programs in the country in any sport.

The Sooners have claimed five national titles under her coaching, and are the favorites to pick up a sixth this season as the nation’s No. 1 overall seed heading into the NCAA Tournament.

Gasso has more Big 12 wins than any other coach in league history and holds more than double the wins of the next closest coach in OU history.

In the Big 12 era, 13 players have won conference player of the year with another six claiming pitcher of the year under Gasso.

Simply put, she has put together a truly legendary career that has no signs of slowing down with the softball program hurtling forward as strong as ever.

Oklahoma returns to action on Friday night in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against Prairie View A&M at 6:30 p.m. at Marita Hynes Field in Norman.