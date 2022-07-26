Professional Softball Coming to Oklahoma City With the WPF

Professional softball is coming to Oklahoma City in 2023.

Women’s Professional Fastpitch, with Sooner legend Lauren Chamberlain as its commissioner, announced the Oklahoma City Spark as the WPF’s third franchise.

“Signing the dotted line on an Oklahoma City team has been a literal dream come true,” Chamberlain said in a press release. “If you live here (Oklahoma), chances are you’re a softball fan. To give our young girls the opportunity to witness the professionals of our sport is priceless.

“We see how Oklahoma supports softball, and I have no doubt that it will do the same with the Spark.”

The OKC Spark are owned by Tina and Robert Floyd, who are local business owners and longtime Oklahoma residents.

Tina Floyd, an avid OU softball fan, is the first female owner in the WPF.

“Not only is this a win for our athletes, but a win for women in general,” Chamberlain said. “The more women in ownership positions, the more doors open for those next in line.

“Tina is an incredible force and is without a doubt the type of owner that represents what WPF is all about.”

The WPF made waves in June when Oklahoma star Jocelyn Alo signed with the Smash It Sports Vipers.

The USSSA Pride, the other operations franchise in the WPF, also has a pair of former Sooner standouts in Hope Trautwein and Shelby Pendley.

Oklahoma softball coach Patty Gasso said she was excited about the news of a team coming to Oklahoma City, as it’s yet another step in the continued growth of the sport.

“Where else would you want a professional softball team besides the softball capital of the world, Oklahoma City?” Gasso said. “Thanks to Tina and Robert Floyd for their continued commitment to the sport of softball.

“As our sport continues to grow at a fast pace, we celebrate the opportunity to continue following the careers of many elite collegiate athletes with so much more to give.”

