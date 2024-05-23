Softball Live Blog: No. 2 Oklahoma Opens Super Regional Action Against No. 15 Florida State
NORMAN — Ryan Chapman and Bryce McKinnis offer their real-time observations as the 2-seeded Oklahoma Sooners take on Florida State Seminoles in the first game of the Norman Super Regional at Love's Field. Just keep the browser open and refresh for Chapman and McKinnis' updates throughout this evening's contest.
8:33 p.m.
Pickering walked, scores Coleman for the winning run. Sooners take Game 1, 11-3 . They'll play again at 7 p.m. Friday. Goodnight from Hoov, Chapman, Randall and Bryce in Norman.
8:19 p.m.
Maxwell strikes out the inning's last batter and Jayda Coleman will be up to bat.
8:17 p.m.
Florida State scores a run and, for now, we're out of run-rule territory. Sooners lead 10-3.
8:09 p.m.
I'm not sure the umpire didn't just rob Maxwell of a strikeout for the second time on a full count tonight, but alas, the Seminoles take first.
— BM
8:04 p.m.
Sanders' RBI scores Rylie Boone; Sanders out at second. Oklahoma closes frame with 10-2 lead.
7:56 p.m.
Hansen blasts another to almost the same spot as Brito, scores Pickering. Oklahoma fully in control with a 9-2 lead. Florida State challenging if Pickering left first early.
— BM
7:52 p.m.
Brito mashes a two-run homer to score herself and Parker, Sooners leading 7-2 with one out.
— BM
7:42 p.m.
Once again, the Sooners escape danger. They surrendered no runs in the fourth inning.
— BM
7:40 p.m.
Alyssa Britto catches a bunt attempt in the air and turns it to Sanders at first for the double play.
— BM
7:35 p.m.
Maxwell makes Florida State's Amaya Ross work for a base in an 11 pitch at-bat, ultimately ends in a walk.
— BM
7:31 p.m.
Kelly Maxwell will head back to the circle with a 5-2 lead. She’s got to find a way to settle in.
— RC
7:28 p.m.
Oklahoma adds another to go up 5-2.
Torres bounced it back to Wilson, but the Florida State right-hander bobbled the ball initially and she was forced to allow Hansen to score and throw over to first base.
Two outs for OU with Coleman stepping up.
— RC
7:23 p.m.
Rylie Boone makes things happen.
She laid down a bunt, and the play looked like it would be close at first.
Instead, FSU first baseman Amaya Ross chucked the ball into foul territory so Pickering could come home. Runners on second and third with no outs. Florida State is forced into a pitching change, but the Seminoles are shorthanded. No Makenna Reid, no Allison Royalty so Lonni Alameda turned to Emma Wilson who has a 4.47 ERA in 36 innings this year.
— RC
7:18 p.m.
Well, that’s one way to answer.
Alyssa Brito rifles one over the fence in left field to put the Sooners back on top 3-2. Line drive but was out in a hurry.
— RC
7:13 p.m.
Things are tied up in Norman. Devyn Flaherty comes through big for the Seminoles with a two-RBI single through the right side.
The mistakes coming back to bite Maxwell, who has been uneasy at best all night in the circle.
— RC
7:09 p.m.
And Maxwell just gave that base straight back to Florida State with a wild pitch. Then she walked Edenfield off a pitch clock violation. Things you don’t expect from your senior ace in a Super Regional.
— RC
7:07 p.m.
Could be a big moment there. Freshman Jaysoni Beachum fell trying to move from second to third on Harding’s single. Didn’t result in an out, but she had to retreat and stick at second. Edenfield stepping in to battle Maxwell for the second time tonight.
— RC
7:00 p.m.
Oklahoma doubled its lead, but nothing else going. OU stranded a pair after Torres’ double and Jennings walked.
— RC
6:52 p.m.
Boone’s hit by pitch turns into a run courtesy of Alynah Torres’ double. Big moment for Torres who has been a little up and down the past couple of weeks. Now the real test though, can Cydney Sanders break out of her slump.
— RC
6:46 p.m.
Much better from Maxwell. She sat Florida State down in order. She’s now thrown 48 pitches, but she got her strike percentage up in that frame. Maxwell’s now thrown 26 strikes tonight.
— RC
6:38 p.m.
Sooners can’t do anything with a two-out double by Brito and a walk by Pickering, but they’ve got the lead.
Back over to Maxwell who hopes to have a smoother ride in the second inning.
— RC
6:28 p.m.
Ask and Tiare Jennings will deliver.
Solo shot. That was Jennings' 95th-career bomb, levels her with Lauren Chamberlain.
OU 1 FSU 0
— RC
6:24 p.m.
Call stands. Florida State strands three in the top of the first.
— RC
6:19 p.m.
Here’s the important thing, Oklahoma is out of the inning without any damage.
Tiare Jennings made a stellar play at shortstop to record the second out of the inning as well.
But Maxwell had to escape a bases loaded jam. She walked two, hit a batter and had to throw 34 pitches just to navigate the first. Her offense needs to help her out a little bit and go to work on Florida State’s freshman in the bottom half of the frame.
Final out getting reviewed.
— RC
6:10 p.m.
Kelly Maxwell struggling with her control through the first three batters. Not really able to find the zone, spraying things high and wide into the righty batter’s box. Doesn’t look too bothered, maybe just a case of needing to settle in.
— RC
5:51 p.m.
Thankfully we’re still on time for the 6:05 p.m. first pitch. The weather only delayed the time for gates to open. This thing probably needs to get done by about 9 p.m. to avoid some other weather implications tonight, do everyone better play fast.
— RC
5:32 p.m.
Not many surprises with Oklahoma's lineup. Alynah Torres will start at second, Cydney Sanders is still at first and Kelly Maxwell will get the ball in the circle.
Just under 30 minutes until first pitch here at Love's Field.
— RC