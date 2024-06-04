All Sooners

Softball Live Blog: Oklahoma and Florida Looking to Avoid Elimination in WCWS Semifinals

The Sooners and the Gators meet for a second time in as many days for a spot in the WCWS Championship Series against Texas.

Ryan Chapman, John E. Hoover

OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Chapman and John Hoover offer their real-time observations as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Florida Gators at Devon Park, formerly USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, in an elimination game. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep the browser open and refresh often for Chapman and Hoover’s updates throughout this afternoon's contest. 

12:36 p.m.

No shock here, but Patty Gasso is turning back to Kelly Maxwell. The Sooners must win this game to take on Texas in the WCWS Championship Series, or OU's run of three-straight national titles will come to an end today.

Still no Alynah Torres, so Avery Hodge is at second and will be hitting in the 9-hole.

Florida is rolling with Keagan Rothrock once again after she stymied the Sooners on Monday.

Ryan Chapman

John E. Hoover

