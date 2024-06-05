Softball Live Blog: Oklahoma Meets Texas in Game 1 of the WCWS Championship Series
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Chapman and John Hoover offer their real-time observations as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park, formerly USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, in the first game of the 2024 WCWS Championsip Series. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep the browser open and refresh often for Chapman and Hoover’s updates throughout this afternoon's contest.
8:08 p.m.
Mike White has had about as much success as any other coach against Patty Gasso since 2021 (which is admittedly not a lot).
Texas hasn’t beat Oklahoma in the Sooner State since April 18, 2014.
Wow.
— RC
8:04 p.m.
And that Boone single raises her seasson average to .402.
Unfortunately for Oklahoma, Cydney Sanders' average drops to .240 this year after hitting into an inning-ending double play.
OU leads it 5-1.
-- JH
8:03 p.m.
There was a pretty interesting dynamic headed into this game.
Texas got the day off yesterday, so they have the rest advantage.
Kelly Maxwell was the marathon woman in the circle, but the nature of yesterday’s comeback gave the Sooners a ton of momentum.
Looks like the momentum is winning the day so far.
Sooners on top 5-1 headed to the bottom of the third.
— RC
8:02 p.m.
That home run by Kinzie Hansen raises her season average to ..403, while Kasidi Pickering's homer to make it 5-1 raises her season average to. 389.
The Sooner long ball is back.
-- JH
8:00 p.m.
Back-to-back bombs?
Back-to-back bombs.
Kasidi Pickering wanted to give the fans in straightaway center something to remember tonight by.
Devon Park is rocking.
The travel ball teams in the outfield have departed for the week. It’s all Sooners, and they’re all loving what they’re watching.
— RC
7:58 p.m.
Ella Parker’s infield single turned into a two-run shot courtesy of Kinzie Hansen.
Sooners on top 4-1.
— RC
7:55 p.m.
Get this.
Oklahoma had four .400 hitters yesterday, plus three others right under .400.
Currently, Ella Parker is the ONLY Sooner hitting over .400 at .424 (3-for-4 yesterday and 2-for-2 today).
Coleman (.387), Jennings (.376), Brito (.399), Hansen (.399), Pickering (.385) and Boone (.399) are all hovering just below .400.
— JH
7:52 p.m.
Pretty good pitching by Maxwell there. She worked inside and outside, and had Kayden Henry guessing on that last strikeout.
That’s two strikeouts in two innings for Maxwell.
— JH
7:51 p.m.
Kelly Maxwell set Texas down in order in the second courtesy of a pair of innocuous popups to Coleman and a strikeout.
She’s a cool customer pitching in her first ever Championship Series game.
— RC
7:43 p.m.
Avery Hodge and Jayda Coleman drew back-to-back two-out walks, but Jennings popped up to end the top of the second.
Another heavy pitch inning from Kavan, however.
Wonder how quickly Mike White will turn to lefty Estelle Czech if Kavan’s pitch count continues to climb.
— RC
7:32 p.m.
After getting Viv Martinez to fly out and walking Reese Atwood, Maxwell gets Stewart to ground out and we go to the second inning with Oklahoma leading 2-1.
— JH
7:30 p.m.
A home run goes each way, the difference on the scoreboard is Kavan issuing one free pass before the home run as opposed to Maxwell’s walk after the solo shot.
The Texas freshman also needed 31 pitches to get through the first while Maxwell only needed 18 pitches.
It’s gonna be back-and-forth for at least 14 innings, but I’d expect nothing more from these two teams.
— RC
7:28 p.m.
Are we in for a fireworks show?
Mia Scott just took Kelly Maxwell out to right field.
That’s two home runs in 1 1/3 innings.
Hang on tight.
— JH
7:21 p.m.
Ella Parker’s double off the wall goes for naught as Kinzie Hansen and Kasidi Pickering can’t get her home. She did get to third on a wild pitch.
Runners left on base need to be at a minimum this game for the Sooners.
Kelly Maxwell coming to the circle.
— JH
7:18 p.m.
That home run was Tiare Jennings’ 11th-career bomb at the WCWS.
She’s one behind Jocelyn Alo for the career record at a WCWS.
Incredible player.
— RC
7:13 p.m.
Kelly Maxwell knows this feeling.
Her walks in each of the first two innings yesterday ended up adding on another run to balls that left the park.
Freshman Teagan Kavan nailed Jayda Coleman, and Tiare Jennings made her pay with a two-run shot.
This is exactly why Patty Gasso said the Sooners love playing as the road team.
Kelly Maxwell, who is likely tired from yesterday’s outing, will take the mound on top.
— RC
7:11 p.m.
Jayda Coleman takes one high and tight and slams the bat on her way to first.
Tiare Jennings takes one right down the middle, hits it into the seats, and slams her bat (a little) on her way to first — and second, third and home.
Home run Sooners.
OU leads 2-0.
— JH
7:08 p.m.
First pitch coming up.
I can’t imagine the chess match going on in the dugouts right now, and I can’t imagine the amount of pressure/anxiety some — repeat, SOME — of the combatants are feeling.
It’s the ones who aren’t feeling emotionally overwhelmed who will stand out with their individual performances.
What a scene.
— JH
6:51 p.m.
Kelly Maxwell will start in the circle for the Sooners, and Avery Hodge will be at second base.
Of note, though. Alynah Torres did not warm up either of the last two days, but she went through line drills today. She is available if the Sooners need her.
Mike White is rolling with Teagan Kavan in the circle. Let's softball.