Softball Live Blog: Oklahoma One Win Away From Fourth Straight National Title
OKLAHOMA CITY — Ryan Chapman and John Hoover offer their real-time observations as the Oklahoma Sooners take on the Texas Longhorns at Devon Park, formerly USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium, in the second game of the 2024 WCWS Championship Series. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep the browser open and refresh often for Chapman and Hoover’s updates throughout this afternoon's contest.
6:49 p.m.
A little more on OU starter Karlie Keeney:
She’s pitched 59 innings, with 33 strikeouts and 17 walks, and has a 6-1 record with a 1.66 earned run average.
Keeney has allowed six home runs, six doubles and four hit batters.
She had at least 8 runs of support 10 times in her first 15 appearances, but only four times in her last 14 appearances.
She pitched in 13 Big 12 games this season, including once against Texas in Austin. She threw one scoreless inning against the Longhorns.
Her NCAA Tournament appearances so far include four appearances (Cleveland State, Oregon, Florida State and Florida), all in relief. Her longest outing was 2 2/3 innings against FSU, in which she gave up a run on three hits, including a home run. She also gave up a home run to Oregon among her two runs and three hits allowed.
Her start tonight against Texas was certainly unexpected by anyone in the press box, but no doubt Patty Gasso and pitching coach Jen Rocha feel confident about her taking the circle.
— JH
6:45 p.m.
Patty Gasso and Mike White have both said some version of there are no secrets between the Sooners and the Longhorns over the past 48 hours, but Karlie Keeney is a close as it gets.
She pitched just one inning against Texas this year, issuing one walk but getting all three outs after inheriting a pair of baserunners.
It was Texas’ first victory over the Sooners, where a pair of runs were wiped off after Gasso challenged a runner leaving early.
In the seventh, Maya Bland was thrown out at the plate to win, but that would have been immaterial if Keeney hadn’t gotten OU out of the jam in the bottom of the sixth.
— RC
6:40 p.m.
It's Karlie Keeney on the mound tonight for Oklahoma. Big night for the Liberty transfer, starting against the No. 1 team in the country to win the national championship.
No big deal.
Her last start was May 5 against Oklahoma State. She has four starts this season.
The rest of tonight's starting lineups: