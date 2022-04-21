Oklahoma Responds to Lone Loss, Dominates North Texas

OU was able to get back on track Wednesday night, notching the team's 31st run-rule of the season.

No. 1 Oklahoma took a break from conference play Wednesday night and returned to normal with a run-rule victory over North Texas.

Coming off its first loss of the season, OU responded by dominating the Mean Green 10-0 at Lovelace Stadium in Denton for the team’s 39th win of the season.

Tiare Jennings was the star of the night for the Sooners, going 3-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs.

Along with Jennings, Alyssa Brito and Jana Johns all hit home runs in the Sooners' midweek road victory.

Jordy Bahl got the start for OU (39-1) and pitched five innings. She threw six strikeouts and allowed just one hit.

It looked like the Sooners were off to another slow star after two fly outs until Jennings stepped up to the plate. She drilled a ball to deep right field for a solo shot to get things started.

The Sooners’ bats were hot in the third inning as Jennings and Jocelyn Alo both connected on singles. OU scored twice, extending its lead to 3-0.

Brito’s homer in the fourth inning brought home Rylie Boone and gave the Sooners a 5-0 lead, a sense of familiarity after the rare setback last weekend.

Johns had an impressive stop at third base for the Sooners' second out of the fifth inning, contributing to an all-around defensive clinic by OU.

In the sixth, the Sooners caught fire. After Johns drilled a solo shot to left, Jennings pounded a three-run homer, extending OU’s lead to double digits. After the top of the sixth, Oklahoma led 10-0.

Hope Trautwein took over the mound in the bottom of the sixth, as she got a chance to close the game out against her former team. She finished with two strikeouts, allowing no hits as OU cruised to its 31st run-rule victory.

Next up for the Sooners is a home conference series against Iowa State. This will be the first matchup of the season between the two teams, and one of Oklahoma’s last three series before the Big 12 Tournament.