Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma C Kinzie Hansen Press Conference

Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen met with the media on Wednesday before the Sooners' head to the Houston Classic.

Watch Oklahoma catcher Kinzie Hansen's full media zoom conference from Wednesday, Feb. 16 ahead of the Sooners heading to Houston for five games as part of the Houston Classic starting on Friday. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Kinzie Hansen
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma C Kinzie Hansen Press Conference

55 seconds ago
USATSI_17693315
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 110

3 hours ago
McKenzie Milton
Football

Former UCF QB McKenzie Milton Dumps on Oklahoma, Nebraska and the whole 'Midwest'

3 hours ago
Dillon Gabriel - t-shirt
Football

Athlon Ranks Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel No. 1 Among Big 12 Quarterbacks

11 hours ago
Brent Venables presser 4
Football

Brent Venables Working to Expand Oklahoma's Recruiting Footprint

11 hours ago
Adrian Ashley Peterson
Football

Report: Adrian Peterson Will Not Be Charged by LA County District Attorney

11 hours ago
OU-TX
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma-Texas Highlights

20 hours ago
Porter Moser post Texas
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Texas Postgame

21 hours ago