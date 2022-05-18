Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma DP Jocelyn Alo Press Conference

Oklahoma utility player Jocelyn Alo met with the media on Tuesday ahead of the Sooners beginning play in the NCAA Tournament.

Watch Oklahoma utility player Jocelyn Alo's full media zoom conference from Tuesday, May 17 ahead of the Sooners beginning play in the NCAA Tournament on Friday night against Prairie View A&M in Norman. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Donihoo throw v. FSU 2-1
Softball

Mackenzie Donihoo Announces She is 'No Longer Part' of Oklahoma Softball

By Josh Callaway5 hours ago
Ben Anderson
Football

Long Snapper Ben Anderson Commits to Oklahoma

By Ryan Chapman11 hours ago
MBB - Porter Moser, 2022 Big 12 Tournament, Baylor Bears
Men's Basketball

Amidst a Changing Landscape, Oklahoma's Porter Moser is Adjusting on the Fly

By Ryan Chapman12 hours ago
Braden Carmichael
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Fall 18-0 to Wichita State

By Josh Callaway22 hours ago
BB - Brett Squires
Baseball

Oklahoma's Brett Squires Earns Big 12 Weekly Honors

By Josh CallawayMay 16, 2022
Spring Game-Brent Venables-Alumni 2
Football

Brent Venables is Striving to Promote Oklahoma's Seniors on and Off the Field

By Ryan ChapmanMay 16, 2022
BB - Peyton Graham
Baseball

Entering Final Weekend of Big 12 Play, Oklahoma Still Has Conference Title Shot

By Josh CallawayMay 16, 2022
SB - Rylie Boone, Softball Generic
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Ticketing Information Released for the Norman Regional

By Ryan ChapmanMay 15, 2022