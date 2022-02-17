Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Press Conference

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso met with the media on Wednesday before the Sooners' head to the Houston Classic.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso's full zoom press conference from Wednesday, Feb. 16 ahead of the Sooners' five games in Houston as part of the Houston Classic starting on Friday. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Read More

Patty Gasso 2-16
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Patty Gasso Press Conference

1 minute ago
Kinzie Hansen
Softball

WATCH: Oklahoma C Kinzie Hansen Press Conference

25 minutes ago
USATSI_17693315
Football

SI Sooners Podcast, Ep. 110

4 hours ago
McKenzie Milton
Football

Former UCF QB McKenzie Milton Dumps on Oklahoma, Nebraska and the whole 'Midwest'

4 hours ago
Dillon Gabriel - t-shirt
Football

Athlon Ranks Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel No. 1 Among Big 12 Quarterbacks

12 hours ago
Brent Venables presser 4
Football

Brent Venables Working to Expand Oklahoma's Recruiting Footprint

12 hours ago
Adrian Ashley Peterson
Football

Report: Adrian Peterson Will Not Be Charged by LA County District Attorney

12 hours ago
OU-TX
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma-Texas Highlights

21 hours ago