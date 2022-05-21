Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Prairie View A&M Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Nicole May, designated player Jocelyn Alo and center fielder Jayda Coleman met with the media following the Sooners' 14-0 win over Prairie View A&M.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Nicole May, designated player Jocelyn Alo and center fielder Jayda Coleman meet with the media on Friday, May 20 following the Sooners' 14-0 win over Prairie View A&M. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SB - Tiare Jennings
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Dominate Prairie View A&M in NCAA Tournament Opener

By Ryan Chapman56 minutes ago
FB - 2022 Spring Game, Brent Venables
Football

Sooner Caravan: Brent Venables Says Oklahoma 'Sent a Message' to College Football With Spring Game

By Josh Callaway10 hours ago
SB - Generic team
Softball

Oklahoma Softball: Top-Seeded OU Begins National Title Defense on Friday Night

By Ryan Chapman14 hours ago
BB - John Spikerman
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Down No. 6 Texas Tech

By Josh Callaway23 hours ago
SB - Patty Gasso
Softball

Patty Gasso to be Inducted Into Oklahoma Hall of Fame

By Josh CallawayMay 19, 2022
Logan McAllister
Other Sooners

Men's Golf: Can Anyone Stop Oklahoma?

By John E. HooverMay 19, 2022
SB-Generic team
Softball

Oklahoma Announces Major Gift Toward the Love's Field Project

By Ryan ChapmanMay 19, 2022
FB - LV Bunkley-Shelton
Football

Oklahoma Picks Up Arizona State Transfer WR LV Bunkley-Shelton

By Josh CallawayMay 18, 2022