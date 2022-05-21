Skip to main content

WATCH: Oklahoma Softball Texas A&M Postgame

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Hope Trautwein and center fielder Jayda Coleman met with the media following the Sooners' 3-2 win over Texas A&M.

Watch Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso, pitcher Hope Trautwein and center fielder Jayda Coleman meet with the media on Saturday, May 21 following the Sooners' 3-2 win over Texas A&M.

