WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's Post-Iowa State Press Conference

Patty Gasso, Hope Trautwein and Lynnsie Elam spoke with the media after Oklahoma's 5-0 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.

Watch as Oklahoma softball's Patty Gasso, Hope Trautwein and Lynnsie Elam spoke to the media after the Sooners beat Iowa State 5-0 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals. 

