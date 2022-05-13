WATCH: Oklahoma Softball's Post-Iowa State Press Conference

Patty Gasso, Hope Trautwein and Lynnsie Elam spoke with the media after Oklahoma's 5-0 win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament.

Watch as Oklahoma softball's Patty Gasso, Hope Trautwein and Lynnsie Elam spoke to the media after the Sooners beat Iowa State 5-0 in the Big 12 Tournament semifinals.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.