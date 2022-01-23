Kansas State's Ayoka Lee Sets NCAA Scoring Record Against Oklahoma

The Wildcats' 6-6 post player poured in 61 points as the Sooners had no answers.

Kansas State’s Ayoka Lee shattered the NCAA single-game scoring record against Oklahoma on Saturday in Manhattan, KS.

Lee, a 6-foot-6 junior from Byron, MN, scored 61 points against the Sooners as the Wildcats routed OU 94-65.

The previous record was held by Washington’s Kelsey Plum, who scored 57. The Big 12 Conference record had been held by Baylor’s Britney Griner at 50.

“There’s not a lot to say after that one. That was a really incredible performance by Ayoka Lee,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “You obviously never want to be on the wrong side of an NCAA record, but I thought that she was absolutely phenomenal and we just didn’t have an answer.”

Lee finished 23-of-30 from the field and also contributed 12 rebounds and three blocked shots.

No. 14 Oklahoma fell to to 16-3 overall and 5-2 in Big 12 play, while K-State improved to 15-4 and 5-2.

OU got 19 points on three 3-pointers from shooting ace Taylor Robertson, but the Sooners’ offense struggled mightily.

Kansas State opened the game with 15 unanswered points and took a commanding 51-27 lead at halftime. Lee had 32 points at the half — five more than her opponent.

Madi Williams scored 11 for Oklahoma as the Sooners missed freshman point guard Kelbie Washington for the third game in a row.

OU’s next contest is a home game with Oklahoma State on Wednesday night.