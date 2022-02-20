Oklahoma Drops Third Straight in Blowout Loss at Iowa State

Madi Williams scored 20 for the Sooners, but the Cyclones rode a raucous crowd and some hot 3-point shooting to an easy victory.

Oklahoma has been successfully playing the Cinderella role this season. But the slipper may have come off.

The No. 15-ranked Sooners suffered their third consecutive double-digit defeat on Saturday night in Ames, IA, with an 89-67 loss to No. 6 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum.

Madi Williams posted her ninth 20-point game of the season, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Cyclones completed the season sweep with relative ease.

“Well, we faced some Hilton Magic today,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “They were obviously very good from the 3-point line. There are some moments that I'm really proud of and other moments that we've got to continue to get better.

“But we know that this is an incredible place to play and it is a standard for women's basketball in terms of atmosphere. It's an atmosphere we want to build in Norman, to be honest.”

Skylar Vann scored 15 and Liz Scott had eight points and six rebounds for the Sooners, but perimeter specialist Taylor Robertson was held to just one 3-pointer and finished with five points and seven rebounds.

Four Iowa State players scored in double figures, led by Ashley Joens, who hit three 3-pointers and finished with 28 points. Emily Ryan scored 15 and handed out nine assists, and Lexi Donarski scored 14 on 4-of-11 perimeter shooting with four assists. Aubrey Joens made four 3s and finished with 12 points as the Cyclones stayed hot from outside all night.

Oklahoma fell to 20-6 overall and 9-5 in Big 12 Conference play. A win would have put the Sooners a half-game out of first place in the Big 12 standings behind with the Cyclones (22-4, 11-3).

A Hilton crowd of 11,321 gave the home team an energy that pushed Iowa State to a fast start. The Cyclones made two quick 3-pointers and hit 6-of-10 from range in the first quarter to take a 28-16 lead after one period.

Iowa State led by 10 at halftime and opened it up to a 57-39 lead at the midway through the third and 71-45 heading into the final quarter.

Iowa State nailed 16 3-pointers, which tied a record for the most for an OU opponent in conference play in program history.

OU travels to TCU on Wednesday 6 p.m. tipoff.