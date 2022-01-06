Oklahoma Falls at Home to Iowa State

The Sooners' nine-game winning streak comes to an end as the Cyclones hold off a fourth-quarter rally in Norman.

Madi Williams led all scorers with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough against a balanced Iowa State squad.

The Cyclones came to Norman on Wednesday night and outlasted No. 23-ranked Oklahoma 81-71 at Lloyd Noble Center.

The loss ended a nine-game winning streak for OU (12-2 overall, 1-1 in Big 12 Conference play).

No. 12-ranked Iowa State (13-1, 2-0) put four players in double-figures, led by Emily Ryan’s 22 points and Ashley Joens’ 17.

The the Cyclones’ most important player might have been Lexi Donarski, who scored just five points on 1-of-12 shooting but played 39 minutes of lock-down defense on Sooner sharpshooter Taylor Robertson.

Robertson, who came in leading the nation with 60 3-point field goals (second place has 47) and is ranked 11th in 3-point percentage (.480), finished just 3-of-7 from the floor and 2-of-6 from 3-point range.

Robertson was 27th nationally in scoring at 19.5 points per game, but finished with just eight points.

OU came in ranked second on the nation in scoring at 89.7 points per game, but against an active Iowa State defense never threatened to get close to that mark.

The Cyclones led by 15 in the third quarter but OU rallied to within six before Iowa State closed it out.

Kelbie Washington — Big 12 and national freshman of the week last week — scored 11 for the Sooners but also committed five turnovers.

OU’s next game is a 4 p.m. start at Kansas on Saturday.