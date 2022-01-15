Oklahoma Hammers TCU 100-71

Madi Williams delivers another double-double as the Sooners put up their second-highest scoring total in a Big 12 Conference game.

One hundred was plenty for Oklahoma.

OU used the No. 2-ranked scoring offense in the country to rout TCU 100-71 on Saturday at Lloyd Noble Center, the Sooners’ second-best scoring output ever in a Big 12 Conference game.

OU led wire to wire and improved to 15-2 overall and 4-1 in Big 12 play, while TCU fell to 5-8 and 1-3.

“I thought we came out ready and today was really fun,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “You go as far as your seniors go, and I thought that Madi Williams was incredible today for the whole game. I'm really proud of everybody for just responding today. We continue to face adversity here and there and we continue to respond.”

No. 23-ranked OU was without freshman point guard Kelbie Washington, who was idled by what Baranczyk called health and safety protocols, but got Williams delivered her 21st career double-double with 21 points and 11 rebounds.

OU grabbed sole possession of second place in the Big 12 standings with its highest scoring output against a conference opponent since scoring 102 against Colorado in 2001.

With Washington out, point guard Nevaeh Tot got her first start of the season and delivered 16 points. Liz Scott also scored 16 for the Sooners.

The Sooners shot a season-high 53.6 percent from the floor (37-69).

OU averages a nation-leading 20.4 assists per game and this time passed out 24 against the Horned Frogs. Sharpshooter Taylor Robertson, who set the Big 12 record for career 3-pointers in her previous game, made two treys and was held to just six points, but also dished out a team-leading six assists.

This OU team reached 15 wins faster than any in school history: Jan. 15.

“There isn't a cap on this team in terms of potential,” Baranczyk said. “Today was a bigger game than anybody actually understands because we went through a lot today. So for us to be able to handle that and step on the floor and have a win like this shows me that our ceiling continues to rise.”

OU plays next on Jan. 19 at West Virginia. The game is set for a 6 p.m. CT tipoff and will be carried by ESPN+.