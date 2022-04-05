Oklahoma HC Jennie Baranczyk Earns National Honors

Baranczyk was named the National Coach of the Year by World Exposure Report, the publication announced on Tuesday.

Some deserved recognition for an incredible first season in Norman.

After a first year that saw her take Oklahoma back to the NCAA Tournament, and win in the first round, Sooners head coach Jennie Baranczyk was tabbed as the National Coach of the Year by World Exposure Report, the publication announced on Tuesday.

Baranczyk’s first season with Oklahoma was widely successful by practically any measure, improving the team by 13 wins from a year ago.

Along the way, OU cracked the Associated Press Top 25 for the first time in five years, rising as high as No. 12.

The Sooners racked up four top-25 wins on the season, the most for a first-year head coach in program history, including the first regular season sweep of Baylor since 2009.

Oklahoma reached 20 wins in the third fewest amount of games in school history as well, with Baranczyk becoming the first OU coach to beat both Baylor and Texas in their first season.

Heading into the 2022-2023 campaign, the Sooners appear to be set to bring back the vast majority of their roster in hopes of taking the next step into true national title contender status under Baranczyk in her second season.