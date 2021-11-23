Oklahoma Takes Down Minnesota in TBahamas

A fast start and more hot shooting by Taylor Robertson allowed the Sooners to grab fifth place in pre-holiday tournament.

WBB: Minnesota, 5th in The Bahamas

Taylor Robertson continued her hot shooting with 19 points — including four 3-pointers in the second half — as Oklahoma routed Minnesota 88-69 in The Bahamas on Monday.

The Sooners improved to 5-1 and finished fifth in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Robertson got plenty of help from her teammates as Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 15, and senior Madi Williams posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Kelbie Washington had six points and led the Sooners with eight assists and three steals.

The Oklahoma defense, under first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk, forced the tempo and collected 20 Minnesota turnovers.

OU takes the Thanksgiving holiday off and will return to the floor next Tuesday at SMU.