Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Oklahoma Takes Down Minnesota in The Bahamas

    A fast start and more hot shooting by Taylor Robertson allowed the Sooners to grab fifth place in pre-holiday tournament.
    Author:

    WBB: Minnesota, 5th in The Bahamas

    Taylor Robertson continued her hot shooting with 19 points — including four 3-pointers in the second half — as Oklahoma routed Minnesota 88-69 in The Bahamas on Monday.

    The Sooners improved to 5-1 and finished fifth in the Battle 4 Atlantis.

    Robertson got plenty of help from her teammates as Skylar Vann came off the bench to score 15, and senior Madi Williams posted a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman Kelbie Washington had six points and led the Sooners with eight assists and three steals.

    Read More

    The Oklahoma defense, under first-year coach Jennie Baranczyk, forced the tempo and collected 20 Minnesota turnovers.

    OU takes the Thanksgiving holiday off and will return to the floor next Tuesday at SMU.

    Taylor Robertson - Minn
    Women's Basketball

    Oklahoma Takes Down Minnesota in TBahamas

    10 minutes ago
    Peyton Graham (20), Trent Brown (2)
    Baseball

    Complete Oklahoma Baseball 2022 Schedule Released

    4 hours ago
    Malcom Rodriguez, Oklahoma State Cowboys
    Football

    A Decade on, Oklahoma State Will Again Lean on Defense to Win Bedlam

    4 hours ago
    Michael Turk
    Football

    Oklahoma P Michael Turk Receives Big 12 Weekly Honors

    6 hours ago
    Jalen Redmond - ball 2
    Football

    Oklahoma DL Jalen Redmond Picks Up Big 12 Weekly Honors

    6 hours ago
    Key Lawrence, Iowa State Cyclones
    Football

    Key Lawrence Earns Big 12 Weekly Award

    6 hours ago
    Nick Smith - Taylor Robertson OU
    Women's Basketball

    Oklahoma Rolls Behind Taylor Robertson's Hot Hand

    10 hours ago
    Jalen Hurts
    Football

    Sooners in the NFL: Week 11

    12 hours ago