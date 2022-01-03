Oklahoma Takes Down Texas Tech in Lubbock

Madi Williams scores 24 as Jennie Baranczyk gets her first Big 12 victory.

Next stop, the Top 25.

Oklahoma rode red-hot 3-point shooting and another big game from Madi Williams Sunday as the Sooners came home with a 97-91 Big 12 Conference road victory at Texas Tech.

OU, just outside the poll at No. 26 last week, improved to 12-1 overall and 1-0 in Big 12 play and should expect a nice boost from another impressive victory.

“We played well today against a really good Texas Tech team,” head coach Jennie Baranczyk said after her first Big 12 win. “Both teams were pretty much as full and healthy as they can get and we knew they'd be very, very good and they were.

Four Sooners scored in double figures, led by Williams' 24 points in her return from a one-game absence.

Skylar Vann, who scored 21 on Wednesday against Wichita State, added 19 points in Lubbock on 8-of-15 shooting. Taylor Robertson finished with 17 points on 6-of-11 from the field and had a team-high seven boards and five assists. Kelbie Washington had 10 points and seven assists in her first career Big 12 game.

As a team, Oklahoma nailed 13 3-pointers and shot 47 percent from the floor and 39 percent from behind the arc.

OU took the lead with 6:15 left in the first quarter and never trailed, extending the edge to 25 points midway through the third before a Texas Tech run cut into the deficit over the final 15 minutes.

“I’m just really proud of how we started,” Baranczyk said, “and felt that we had great runs in the second half. We have to finish a little bit better, but it was definitely fun for us today.”

The 97 points tied OU’s mark for its most in a Big 12 game in the last decade, matching its output against Kansas on Jan. 24, 2018, and at TCU on Jan. 17, 2015.

In addition to her 24 points, Williams also had five rebounds and four assists.

OU dished out 22 assists against Tech after averaging 20.0 per game this season.

Oklahoma is back home Wednesday for a 6 p.m. showdown with No. 14 Iowa State at Lloyd Noble Center.