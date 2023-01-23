Oklahoma's Madi Williams Lands Big 12 Honor

By OU Athletics Media Relations

For the second time this season and fifth time in her career, Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was named the Big 12 Conference Player of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Williams was critical in then-No. 15 Oklahoma's two victories last week, guiding the conference-leading Sooners (16-2, 6-1) to a 27-point road win over TCU and a double-digit comeback win over in-state foe Oklahoma State in Bedlam.

The Fort Worth, TX, product averaged 22.5 points on 63 percent shooting last week, but her all-around performances are what powered the Sooners.

In the win over TCU, Williams became the first Big 12 player since at least 2009 to post 19 points on 80 percent shooting with five assists while playing under 25 minutes in a conference game. The forward added seven rebounds and three steals in the dominant win over the Frogs. In OU’s double-digit comeback win over Oklahoma State, Williams scored 26 points, 17 in the second half. She added four rebounds and three assists in the winning effort.

Williams is averaging a team-high 16.9 points this year with 6.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. Per the Big 12 and Her Hoop Stat, she is the only player in the country to average 27 points, 10 rebounds and four assists per 40 minutes as the unanimous All-Big 12 honoree is making her case for a host of national awards.

Williams and the Sooners take the floor Wednesday when they travel to Austin for a matchup between the league's top two teams in the standings. Tipoff versus Texas (15-6, 5-2) is slated for 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.