Oklahoma's Skylar Vann Lands Big 12 Honor

The Sooner sophomore stuffed the stat sheet against Baylor, including a career-high 22 points, and was integral in OU's jump up the polls this week.
Skylar Vann

Skylar Vann

Oklahoma sophomore Skylar Vann was named Big 12 Player of the Week on Monday for her heroics in two Sooner victories last week.

Vann, from Edmond, OK, came off the bench twice and produced 22 and 20 points in victories over No. 14 Baylor and TCU.

Her productivity all over the floor helped the Sooners beat the Bears for the first time since 2016 and elevated OU to No. 14 in this week’s AP Top 25.

Vann had a career-high 22 points, seven rebounds, four steals, three assists and four blocked shots in the Sooners’ watershed triumph.

She had 20 points and six rebounds in the Sooners’ 100-71 victory over the Horned Frogs on Saturday.

It’s Vann’s first Big 12 Player of the Week honor, but she’s the third Sooner to win the award, joining Taylor Robertson and Ana Llanusa.

OU’s next game is Wednesday at West Virginia.

Skylar Vann - Baylor 2
