Skip to main content

Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson Breaks NCAA Record for 3-Pointers Made

OU's senior sharpshooter poured in three treys in the first half against Iowa State and now stands alone at the top of the record books.

Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson has added another accolade to her illustrious career — the biggest one yet.

After tying the record on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Sooners guard hit the 498th 3-pointer of her career and the is now the sole record-holder for 3-pointers made in Division I women's basketball history. 

Robertson came off a screen and buried a 3-pointer from top of the key with 4:18 left in the first quarter.

Robertson previously broke the Big 12 record a season ago and has now edged out Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell for the top spot in men's or women's basketball history. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

In addition to setting the conference record last year, she shattered the school records of Oklahoma greats, such as Buddy Hield and Aaryn Ellenberg on her way to the crown.

Over the course of her career in Norman, the fifth-year senior is shooting a red-hot 43.8 percent from 3-point range and 92 percent from the free-throw line. She's averaging 15.9 points per game over five seasons.

Robertson needed one triple to break the record, and she wasted no time at all. After knocking down three first half bombs against Iowa State, Robertson's streak of games with a 3-pointer made has now been extended to 62 consecutive games.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

MBB - Tanner Groves, Alabama Crimson Tide
Men's Basketball

OU Basketball: Oklahoma Demolishes No. 2 Alabama in SEC/Big 12 Challenge

By Ryan Chapman
Reed DeQuaise
Football

Oklahoma Adds Local Legacy From Carl Albert High School

By Ryan Chapman
Makari Vickers
Football

Oklahoma Early Enrollees: Why Makari Vickers is Perfect for OU's Transition to the SEC

By John E. Hoover
Taylor Heim edit
Football

Oklahoma Lands Commit from In-State Linebacker Taylor Heim

By John E. Hoover
1-27-2023 Jalen Hill (Pre-Alabama)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma F Jalen Hill Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
1-27-2023 Porter Moser (Pre-Alabama)
Men's Basketball

WATCH: Oklahoma HC Porter Moser Press Conference

By Josh Callaway
OU Practice - Jackson Sumlin
Football

Former Oklahoma TE Announces Transfer Destination

By John E. Hoover
Erik McCarty 2
Football

Early Enrollees: DB Erik McCarty Has Time to Grow Into Any Number of Roles

By John E. Hoover