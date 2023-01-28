Oklahoma Sooners guard Taylor Robertson has added another accolade to her illustrious career — the biggest one yet.

After tying the record on Wednesday, the Oklahoma Sooners guard hit the 498th 3-pointer of her career and the is now the sole record-holder for 3-pointers made in Division I women's basketball history.

Robertson came off a screen and buried a 3-pointer from top of the key with 4:18 left in the first quarter.

Robertson previously broke the Big 12 record a season ago and has now edged out Ohio State's Kelsey Mitchell for the top spot in men's or women's basketball history.

In addition to setting the conference record last year, she shattered the school records of Oklahoma greats, such as Buddy Hield and Aaryn Ellenberg on her way to the crown.

Over the course of her career in Norman, the fifth-year senior is shooting a red-hot 43.8 percent from 3-point range and 92 percent from the free-throw line. She's averaging 15.9 points per game over five seasons.

Robertson needed one triple to break the record, and she wasted no time at all. After knocking down three first half bombs against Iowa State, Robertson's streak of games with a 3-pointer made has now been extended to 62 consecutive games.