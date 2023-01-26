Oklahoma's Taylor Robertson Ties NCAA Career 3-Point Record in Loss at Texas

One more.

Oklahoma sharpshooter Taylor Robertson tied the NCAA career 3-point record on Wednesday night in the Sooners’ otherwise disastrous loss at Texas, and now needs one more to break the all-time mark.

Robertson hit two 3s in the first quarter, her 497th and 498th of her career, but didn’t get another clean look until the fourth quarter as the Sooners faded in the second half of a 78-58 loss at Moody Center.

It was the first time in Jennie Baranczyk's two seasons that Sooners scored less than 60 points.

Robertson now shares the record with former Ohio State guard Kelsey Mitchell, who buried 497 career 3-pointers from 2014-18. Mitchell played in 139 games over four seasons, while Wednesday was Robertson’s 137th over five seasons.

Robertson came into the game needing two 3s to tie Mitchell’s mark and three to own the record by herself. Her next chance to break the record will be Saturday at Iowa State.

Robertson hit her first trey Wednesday from the left wing when she took a kickout assist from Ana Llanusa and buried it with 4:24 left in the first quarter, cutting Texas’ lead to 14-7.

She tied the record a minute later with No. 497 when she came off a screen by Llanusa and knocked down a shot from the top of the circle, cutting the Longhorns’ edge to 17-10 at the 3:23 mark of the period.



But maybe the worst stretch of basketball in two seasons under Baranczyk led to a season-low scoring output for Oklahoma, which had scored 69 or more in every game.

The No. 14-ranked Sooners (16-3 overall, 6-2 Big 12) came into the game with a one-game lead over the Longhorns (15-6, 6-2) in the league standings, but now the teams are tied at the top.

With Robertson mostly on the bench, Texas used an 11-0 run to outscore OU 21-6 in the third quarter. The Horns built a 19-point lead in the third as the high-scoring Sooners missed 12 straight shots and went more than five minutes without a point. OU opened the third quarter shooting just 1-of-17 and committed eight turnovers.

That drought continued well into the fourth quarter as the Sooners started the second half 1-for-22 from the field with 12 turnovers before Liz Scott scored on a fast break layup to cut it to 63-44.

OU trailed by 12-2 early in the first quarter, but tied it at 20 with a buzzer-beating 3 from Kennady Tucker.

After OU trailed 40-36 at halftime, the Sooners fell behind by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter before Baranczyk pulled the starters. OU shot just 22 percent in the second half, including 1-of-10 from 3-point range. The Sooners also committed 24 turnovers.

Robertson finished 2-of-4 from the perimeter.

Robertson, a fifth-year senior from McPherson, KS, has made a 3 in a record 61 straight Big 12 games and 113 of her last 114.

She broke the OU school record in December 2021 with her 377th, and set about shattering the Big 12 record a month later with her 393rd — the most in league history for either men or women.