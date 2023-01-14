OU Basketball: Oklahoma Overcomes Slow Start to Beat No. 23 Kansas

NORMAN — Jennie Baranczyk’s high-flying offense was nearly grounded on Saturday afternoon.

Hosting the No. 23-ranked Kansas Jayhawks at the Lloyd Noble Center, the No. 19 Sooners were on pace for their worst shooting performance of the year through three quarters.

Oklahoma shot just 28 percent from the floor through the first 30 minutes, facing an early deficit as large as 12 points early in the contest.

But OU won the third quarter 25-18, tying the game at 53, and found its rhythm to close out the Jayhawks.

Led by six quick points from veteran leader Madi Williams, the Sooners dashed out on an 11-4 run to start the fourth quarter, outpacing Kansas the rest of the way to a 80-74 victory.

“We didn’t respond well in the first quarter,” Baranczyk said after the game. “… We looked in the mirror and we owned it. And then we knew what we had to do and then we started to go from there.

“… It wasn’t like some big game adjustment. It was more of just we have to be who we are. So we’ll go down being who we are. But it’s not going to be because we’re not trying.”

The Sooners started to get out in transition more as the second half wore on, and Williams’ 13 fourth quarter points turned around her night for the Sooners (14-2 overall, 4-1 Big 12), as she finished with 20 points on 8-of-19 shooting overall.

“It was definitely us sitting down and locking on defense,” Williams said. “I think we focused on playing together as a team on defense so that we can get more stops because our game is transition. We like to play fast.

“So the more stops we can get, the more rebounds that we can get and go the better pace we play.”

Madi Williams came alive in the fourth quarter of Oklahoma's 80-74 win over Kansas on Saturday afternoon NATHAN J FISH / THE OKLAHOMAN-USA TODAY NETWORK

The shooting struggles against Kansas (12-4, 2-3) infiltrated virtually ever area of the game for OU.

Oklahoma shot 17-of-26 from the free throw line and only sunk 9-of-34 shots from deep.

Even when the Sooners were able to track down their misses, as they finished with 22 offensive rebounds, OU was only able to convert those into nine second chance points.

But the defense ultimately did enough, holding the Jayhawks to 25-of-68 shooting overall and 4-of-15from deep.

Ana Llanusa also reached double figures scoring, adding 12 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Liz Scott was tied for OU’s third-leading scorer, adding 10 points and 15 rebounds to held the Sooners win the battle on the boards 57-44. Williams also contributed nine rebounds and point guard Nevaeh Tot added seven boards.

“I thought (Scott’s) effort was great,” Baranczyk said.

Taylor Robertson also joined Scott with 10 points on 3-of-8 shooting.

Unlike Oklahoma’s loss to Baylor two games ago where a poor start snowballed into a 81-70 defeat, the Sooners were able to turn around a tough first quarter into another Big 12 win, something Baranczyk and Williams both agreed is a sign of growth for the entire team.

“It means that we’re learning and we’re getting ready for March,” Williams said. “This is the time where we’re going to keep continuing to grow and keep sharpening up our skills and all the things we do well and keep doing that and keep winning.”

Up next, the Sooners will hit the road to play TCU.

Tip-off between Oklahoma and the Horned Frogs is slated for 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

