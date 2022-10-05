With basketball season closing in, accolades are already rolling in for the Oklahoma Sooners.

OU's super-senior duo of Madi Williams and Taylor Robertson were each named Wednesday to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team as unanimous members.

In addition to Williams and Robertson, Sooners guard Ana Llanusa was also listed as honorable mention. Llanusa missed a good portion of the 2021-22 season with an injury, but is back to help lead Oklahoma this fall.

Both Robertson and Williams have been the heart and soul of the women’s program for the past four seasons. Last season, the pair became the first two players to earn spots on the same preseason All-Big 12 team. Now, they’ve done it back-to-back years.

Robertson is widely regarded as one of the best 3-point shooters in the country, averaging 16.7 points while shooting 44 percent from long distance on 8.6 attempts per game. She already owns the Big 12 record for 3-pointers made in a career. This marks Robertson’s third preseason selection.

Williams does it all for the Sooners, providing a tough presence on the floor. Last season, the talented forward led the Sooners in scoring at 18 points per game, adding 7.6 rebounds and 2.6 assists as well. For Williams, this is her second consecutive unanimous selection to the All-Big 12 preseason team.

The addition of Llanusa gives this team a chance to be special. Before she went down with an injury, the senior guard was averaging 17.3 points per game and Oklahoma was firing on all cylinders.

Oklahoma's opens play Nov. 7 versus Oral Roberts at 4 p.m. inside Lloyd Noble Center.