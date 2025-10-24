3 Intriguing Betting Lines for Oklahoma State at No. 14 Texas Tech
Oklahoma State is set for battle against Texas Tech, and there’s a chance things could get ugly.
On Saturday, OSU will face the No. 14 Red Raiders in Lubbock in what is expected to be one of the most lopsided matchups of the college football weekend. While OSU might not win or even keep this game close, there are some interesting lines to keep an eye on.
3 intriguing betting lines for Oklahoma State-Texas Tech:
No Oklahoma State touchdown scorer (+150)
Heading into this matchup in Lubbock, the Cowboys might not have a great chance at putting points on the board much at all. So far this season, OSU has found the end zone in six of its seven contests, but this prop could be worth a bet.
The only time OSU failed to score a touchdown this season was at Oregon, and this Texas Tech team is the best OSU has faced since that matchup. Add in OSU needing a fourth-quarter pick six to avoid that fate at Arizona, and there could be something to this line.
Across two road games this season, OSU has zero offensive touchdowns, so this could be something to watch.
Total touchdowns over 7 (+100)
While the Cowboys might not be able to help much in this effort on their own, their inability to stop the Red Raiders might just make this an easy hit. Texas Tech has one of the best offenses in the country, especially when Behren Morton is on the field.
Still, with OSU holding one of the nation’s worst defenses, it might not matter who is on the field for the Red Raiders. Considering OSU’s defense has yet to have an encouraging performance in Big 12 play, this one could get ugly and see Texas Tech hit the eight-touchdown mark on its own.
Team that scores last to win (-550)
This line is effectively a bet that Texas Tech will be the last team to score. While the Red Raiders will probably have a large margin on the scoreboard when the final points are scored, the likelihood of backups being in during the fourth quarter could make this a line to stay away from.
Of course, if OSU also puts its backups in at some point, it might be more of the same from the rest of the contest.
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.