2027 Top Prospect Brady Guth Commits to Oklahoma State
Just how good is 2027 Oklahoma State Cowboy commit Brady Guth? Let's set the table for you. The Monarchs of Mater Dei were in the playoffs facing off against Simi Valley. They were down 4-0 in the seventh inning with two outs. The game appeared to be out of reach for Mater Dei, who had managed to cut the lead in half with a pair of runners still on the base path.
Then some magic happened... and his name was Brady Guth. Guth uncorked a three-run bomb to put the Monarchs on top 4-4, and they eventually went on to pull off the come-from-behind victory. He had a phenomenal day at shortstop, and his play was a major part of the massive win over Simi Valley.
Guth transferred into Mater Dei for his sophomore season and quickly caught the eye of some major prep scouts across the nation. He entered his sophomore season as the 123rd-ranked player in the nation, and before it was all said and done, Guth had moved into the top 100 at No. 73. Now entering his junior season, Guth is primed to climb even higher in the prep rankings.
"I personally don't get caught up in the prep rankings. I just want to go out there and compete," Guth said during an interview with OK State on SI.
The recent commitment from Guth to Oklahoma State only solidifies the Cowboys' long line of stellar middle infielders. How exactly does he see himself fitting into that sort of historic tradition?
"For me, I look forward to getting on campus and competing day one to help the team win. I envision myself being a great fit there, and I’m able to play all positions, not just shortstop. My arm is my plus for me, running it into the mid-90s for infield velocity, which helps me stick at shortstop. Being able to range and make strong, accurate throws is the highlight of my defense," said Guth.
He still has two more years of prep baseball at Mater Dei, and the sky is the limit for the young gun from California. With his collegiate commitment out of the way, he can now focus on the task at hand, which is helping the Monarchs make a deep playoff run.
"While having two years of high school left, I want to keep building on all my skills. I’m going to get bigger, faster and stronger, and I want to have a couple more great years with my team. Hopefully, we can make a deep playoff run. I’m going to keep on working and working and plan to be ready day one for the Cowboys," Guth added.
The Pokes are continuing to load up by way of the recruiting trail and are showing they aren't afraid to go after major players from the East to the West Coast. The only thing that may slow down this Cowboy recruiting crusade is the MLB draft.