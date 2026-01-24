Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for Saturday, Jan. 24

The Iowa State Cyclones rebounded after two straight losses by beating the breaks off the UCF Knights, winning by 30 points.

They now hit the road on Saturday to take on an Oklahoma State Cowboys team that's 1-3 in their last four games.

Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for this Big 12 showdown.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Iowa State -9.5 (-110)

Oklahoma State +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Iowa State -550

Oklahoma State +400

Total

OVER 163.5 (-110)

UNDER 163.5 (-110)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State How to Watch

Date: Saturday, January 24

Game Time: 4:00 pm ET

Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

How to Watch (TV): Peacock/NBCSN

Iowa State Record: 17-2 (4-2 in Big 12)

Oklahoma State Record: 14-5 (2-4 in Big 12)

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends

Iowa State is 3-7 ATS in its last 10 games

The UNDER is 5-1 in Iowa State's last six games

Iowa State is 1-5 ATS in its last six games vs. Oklahoma State

The UNDER is 8-1 in Iowa State's last nine road games

Iowa State is 1-4 ATS in its last five road games vs. Oklahoma State

The UNDER is 4-1 in Oklahoma State's last five games

Oklahoma State is 12-1 straight up in its last 13 home games

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Key Player to Watch

Joshua Jefferson, F - Iowa State Cyclones

Joshua Jefferson is second on Iowa State in scoring with 17.3 points per game, but he's also averaging 7.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.0 blocks. He can take over a game on both sides of the court, so Oklahoma State will have to find a way to slow him down today.

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Prediction and Pick

Iowa State has been fantastic on both sides of the court. The Cyclones rank 11th in effective field goal percentage and sixth in defensive efficiency. Oklahoma State ranks 78th in effective field goal percentage and 125th in defensive efficiency in those two metrics.

I'm going to back the Cyclones today, but it's not just because of those two numbers. Oklahoma State struggles with turnovers, turning the ball over on 16.3% of its possessions, which ranks outside the top 150 in college basketball. Now, the Cowboys have to take on an Iowa State team that ranks fourth in opponent turnovers per possession, forcing turnovers on 22.9% of their opponent's possessions.

That's a bad recipe for Oklahoma State in this game. I'll lay the points with the Cyclones.

Pick: Iowa State -9.5 (-110) via FanDuel

