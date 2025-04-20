Cowboy Baseball Evens Weekend Series With Win Over Houston
Oklahoma State earned a much-needed win to secure a series tie.
On Sunday, OSU beat Houston 9-1 in 4½ innings at O’Brate Stadium in Stillwater to secure a tie in the weekend series. After Saturday’s matchup was cancelled, the Cowboys could only break even in the series. Despite not having a chance to win the series, any positive is much-needed at this point in the season.
OSU started Sunday’s matchup with a bang, scoring two runs in the bottom of the first. The Cowboys followed that hot start with a four-run second inning and a two-run third inning before the Cougars finally got on the board in the fourth. OSU’s win was never in doubt as the game was called in the middle of the fifth due to Houston’s travel curfew.
While OSU impressed in Sunday’s win, it dug itself a hole in the series on Friday, falling 7-4. After taking a 4-2 lead in the fifth inning, Houston scored the game’s final five runs and held the Cowboys scoreless over the final few innings.
Under Josh Holliday, the Cowboys have often been among the best teams in the country. However, their regular season success hasn’t always translated to the postseason, as seen in OSU’s disappointing exit in the Stillwater Regional in 2024.
While the Cowboys had high expectations entering the 2025 campaign, not much has gone their way this season. After being picked to repeat as Big 12 champions, the Cowboys have been among the worst in the conference this season.
Sitting at 17-19 overall after Sunday’s win against Houston, OSU is one of only three teams in the conference with a losing record, joining Texas Tech and BYU. While the Cowboys still have some time to get back on track and get some momentum on their side ahead of the Big 12 Tournament, the clock is beginning to run out.
Already over halfway through the season, OSU needs to continue having big days like it did against Houston. As long as it continues to split series and fails to find any consistency, OSU’s season will soon be lost.