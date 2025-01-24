Cowboy Baseball Picked to Win Big 12 in Preseason Poll
The Cowboys are almost back on the diamond and are in a position for a special season.
On Thursday, the Big 12 announced the results of the preseason media poll for baseball, which featured Oklahoma State in first place. OSU’s placement in the poll is no surprise, considering it won the conference title last season.
The Cowboys were one of three squads to earn a first-place vote. OSU finished with nine first-place votes, followed by Arizona with four and TCU with one. While the Cowboys won’t have a chance to compete against their in-state rival for the conference championship in 2025, a new face in Arizona could give the team all it can handle. West Virginia and Texas Tech rounded out the top five in the voting, with Utah picked to finish last.
Last season, OSU had a disappointing exit in the Stillwater Regional, falling to Florida in a deciding game. However, the Cowboys still had a season to be proud of. Along with winning the Big 12 title, they finished 42-19.
With such a successful team a year ago, the Cowboys’ hopes of having another big season are because of their returning stars. Among those returning for the Cowboys is Nolan Schubart, the Big 12 Preseason Player of the Year.
Last season, Schubart played in 49 games and had 64 hits, 23 home runs, 68 RBIs and was walked 49 times. His .370 batting average was the best on the team.
Schubart was OSU’s only unanimous selection on the preseason all-conference team but joins a few other Cowboys, with Colin Brueggemann, Aidan Meola and Gabe Davis also earning spots.
With some of the Big 12’s best returning to Stillwater for the 2025 season, OSU has an opportunity to not only win the conference again but also return to the College World Series for the first time since 2016.
The Cowboys will begin their season on Feb. 14 in Arlington against Clemson and will begin their quest to defend their Big 12 title when they host West Virginia in the conference opener on March 14.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.