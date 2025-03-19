Cowboy Baseball's Series Finale Against NDSU Canceled Due to Weather
Oklahoma weather has been unkind to Oklahoma State athletics.
On Wednesday, OSU announced that its series finale against North Dakota State has been canceled due to weather conditions. With high winds prompting a wind advisory in Stillwater on Wednesday, conditions are far from ideal for baseball at O’Brate Stadium.
This is now the third OSU baseball game to be canceled in the past week. OSU’s Big 12 opening series against West Virginia was shortened to only one game on Sunday after games on Friday and Saturday were postponed and eventually canceled due to wildfires in the Stillwater area.
OSU lost its lone matchup against West Virginia on Sunday afternoon 8-6. After leading 6-5 in the sixth inning, OSU let go of the ropes in the seventh inning, allowing three West Virginia runs, which would end up being the difference.
OSU bounced back on Tuesday to open a two-game series against North Dakota State. With six pitchers taking the mound for the Cowboys, OSU allowed only three hits against the Bison and allowed only one run, coming in the eighth inning after the game was already out of reach.
The game was out of reach in the eighth, thanks to a consistent attack from the Cowboys’ hitters. OSU finished with just 10 hits but had nine runs and earned a 9-1 victory. The Cowboys scored at least one run in each of the first six innings.
The Cowboys didn’t get the opportunity to continue their hot streak against the Bison on Wednesday, but they will get back out on the diamond soon. OSU’s next game will come on Friday as it begins a three-game series against Utah in what should be the Cowboys’ first full series in Big 12 play.
Sitting at 10-8 this season, OSU has only played one true road game, losing to Dallas Baptist in 11 innings earlier this month. As OSU looks to compete for a Big 12 title again this season, making its mark on the road will be critical.
OSU will get its next chance to play in front of its home fans on Tuesday when it hosts Wichita State for one game before heading back out on the road in conference play.
