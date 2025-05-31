Cowboys Bounce Back With 7 Homers in 13-5 Win Over Binghamton
The Oklahoma State Cowboys were coming off of a tough loss to Duke to open up the 2025 Athens Regional. Following the loss, O-State knew it needed to have a big showing against Binghamton if it wished to stay alive in the tournament.
The Cowboys used a seven-home-run day at the plate to avoid elimination at the NCAA Regional on Saturday. The third-seeded Pokes knocked off the No. 4 seed Binghamton by a score of 13-5 on the grass of Foley Field.
The seven long balls by the Cowboys are the most in an NCAA Tournament game under head coach Josh Holliday. The previous record was set a year ago when Oklahoma State blasted five home runs against Florida in 2024's NCAA Stillwater Regional. The Pokes' seven homers tie them for seventh all time and only two deep balls away from the record.
Six different Cowboys homered against Binghamton, and four Cowboys logged multiple hits. Kollin Ritchie led the charge for Oklahoma State with a 3-for-4 day at the plate, including a pair of home runs and a career high four rebounds.
Oklahoma State jumped out to an early lead following back-to-back doubles off the bats of Brayden Smith and Avery Ortiz. Ritchie wasn't far behind and delivered a double of his own to put the lead to 2-0 early in the game. The Bearcats scored on an OSU error to cut the lead in half at 2-1, but no one in the stadium could anticipate what the third inning held.
The Cowboys carried the heavy lumber to the plate and uncorked three straight homers off the bat of Ritchie, Colin Brueggemann, and Ian Daughtery. When the dust settled on the third inning, the Pokes held a somewhat comfortable 5-1 advantage over the Bearcats.
It was more of the same in the fourth as the Cowboys went back-to-back once again. This time, it was Ortiz with a two-run blast followed by a bomb off the bat of Nolan Shubart, which marked his team-leading 18th round tripper of the season and 58th of his career.
The Cowboys scored their final three runs of the baseball game in the eighth inning to put the game on ice. Ritchie smashed his second homer of the game and 13th of the season on a two-run bomb to right field.
With the win, the Cowboys improved to 29-24 and will take on the loser of tonight's Georgia-Duke contest Sunday at 11 a.m. (CDT). Binghamton ended its season at 29-26.