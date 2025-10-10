Cowboys Land No. 1 California Catcher Carson Sheffer
It is not often that the Pokes get the chance to land one of the top prep baseball players in the nation. Coach Josh Holliday and the staff have hit the goldmine in the 2026 recruiting class, and they have found that nugget in the great state of California.
2026 Westlake Village catcher Carson Sheffer is a different kind of animal. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound catcher is not only taking the state of California by storm but also the nation. He is currently the No. 1 catcher in the state of California and is listed as high as the No. 3 player in the nation.
Sheffer made it official recently when he committed to Coach Holliday and the Cowboys. He recently spoke to OK State on SI about his commitment to the Cowboys as well as his recent visit to the campus.
"What really sealed the deal for me to commit to Oklahoma State was the feeling of family and development. From the moment I got on campus, everything just felt right. The coaching staff, the facilities, and the energy around the program. On my official visit to Stillwater, I saw how much attention they put into helping players grow on and off the field. Talking with Coach Holliday and seeing how he runs things made it clear that this was the best place for me to reach my full potential as both a catcher and outfielder," said Sheffer.
Carson Sheffer has become a household name around the prep baseball scene, and he is even drawing some interest from the big leagues. He still has a full year of high school ball to play but could be an immediate impact for the Pokes as a true freshman next season.
"I’ve always tried to play the game with energy and athleticism, and I think that’ll translate well to the Big 12. The competition is strong, and that motivates me to keep improving every part of my game. Right now, I’m focusing on tightening my receiving behind the plate, improving my blocking and arm strength, and continuing to develop my approach at the plate. Coach Holliday has a demanding style, but that’s something I’m excited about. I want to be pushed and held to a high standard because that’s how you get better," Sheffer added.
He has loved the game of baseball from a very early age, and his mentality fits in perfectly with the Cowboy baseball program. During his interview with OK State on SI, he touched base on what his biggest goals were when he officially touches down in Stillwater.
"Baseball has been a huge part of my life since I was four years old, so joining a program like Oklahoma State is really special. My biggest goals are to grow as a player and teammate, earn my spot, and help this team compete for a national title. OSU has a good history of winning and producing great players, and I want to add to that legacy. From day one, I plan to give everything I have and do whatever it takes to help the Cowboys get back to Omaha," said Sheffer.
Holliday and the coaching staff are loading up with pure athletes from the 2026 class. With players like Carson Sheffer leading the way, the Pokes may be punching their ticket to Omaha.