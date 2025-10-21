Cowboys Reinforce the Rotation with 2026 RHP Max Hamilton
The consensus when speaking to incoming recruits is all the same. Oklahoma State head baseball coach Josh Holliday knows how to recruit incoming baseball players. The 2026 class for the Pokes is shaping up to be one of the best in recent years as the Cowboys once again look to bring the program back to the promised land of Omaha.
Oklahoma State has been loading up at skilled positions, but a program is only as good as the dudes on the mound. The Cowboys landed a monster on the mound who has a 10 grade from Perfect Game, which shows that he has the potential to be a monster arm at the next level. Hailing from Olath,e Kansas, 2026 right-hand pitcher Max Hamilton is primed to be the next big arm for Oklahoma State.
"I had a great time when I went on my visit to Stillwater. When I got there, the first thing I realized was the relationship between the team," said Hamilton in a recent interview with OK State on SI. "If I had to pick one reason why I chose Oklahoma State, it would be the family feel, everything they did they did as a team, and that is a huge piece in choosing where I wanted to go."
Hamilton is one of the top pitching prospects in the state of Kansas, and for good reason. He has a tremendous fastball with stellar movement, and his hard work in the gym has been a key factor in perfecting his pitching form.
"Being in the gym has definitely helped me boost my velocity, and another thing would be staying flexible, because that’s where I unlock a lot of velo. I have a slider and a change-up to go along with my fastball. I would say I rely on my change-up more because it plays very well off of my fastball," Hamilton added.
Hamilton is not content on just being another name in the lineup. He has dedicated countless hours during the summer travel rotation as well as on the high school diamond. The 6-foot-2 gunslinger is well aware of what type of program he is entering at Oklahoma State.
"The loyalty of the program is what drew me to the Cowboys. I wanted to go somewhere where I can develop and become the best baseball player I can possibly be. I hope to be a true freshman and contribute to the team from the moment I set foot on campus," said Hamilton.
With the list of committed recruits continuing to grow for Holliday and the Pokes, the Cowboys are shaping up to be a mainstay in future College World Series brackets.