Oklahoma State Adds 2026 No. 5 Florida Shortstop Tripp Hannah
There is something in the water in Stillwater, and the Oklahoma State Cowboy baseball program seems to be drinking it by the gallons. Coach Josh Holliday and the Cowboy staff have shown early on in the recruiting process that they are not afraid to go after the top prep baseball prospects in the nation.
When it comes to Bishop Snyder's 2026 superstar shortstop Tripp Hannah, the decision to be an Oklahoma State Cowboy was not a difficult one.
"I committed to Oklahoma State as a freshman and have been set on it ever since. I went to a camp after talking to the coaches a few times, and once I got on campus and was able to feel it out for a few days, I knew that this was where I wanted to go to school and play baseball at after my time in high school," Hannah said in a recent interview with OK State on SI.
Hannah has been locked in with the Cowboys for a long time, and his love for the Oklahoma State program has always gone back to his respect for the Pokes coaching staff.
"I would say the main thing for me has to be the coaching staff, though. Coach Holliday has been running the show since 2012, and it feels good to know that you are going to play for a coach who wants to be there, and that is something that you see in the other coaches as well," said Hannah. "In my talks with Coach Romero and Coach Ginther, it is very clear that they are 100% invested in the program. That was a huge thing for me when I committed."
He also added that winning has always been a top priority for him at the next level, and Oklahoma State has a rich history of winning football games. The facilities and the atmosphere around Stillwater only sealed the deal for the young shortstop from Florida.
The Pokes knew what they had when they got their commitment from Hannah nearly four years ago. He has blossomed into one of the top middle infielders in the state of Florida. He has an infield velocity of 97mph with an exit velo creeping into the mid-90s. With one more year left at the varsity level, he is only looking to get better before he steps foot on campus next season.
"I would say right now I am just trying to put on a little bit more size before I step on campus. Everything in my game I feel is constantly improving, and I am preparing to look the part and make an impact for the team from day one," Hannah added.