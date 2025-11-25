Oklahoma State to Hire North Texas’s Eric Morris as New Head Coach
Oklahoma State has found its successor to Mike Gundy.
On Tuesday, Sports Illustrated’s Bryan Fischer confirmed Oklahoma State will hire Eric Morris from North Texas to be the next head coach of the school’s football program. Morris, 40, will reportedly stay with Mean Green and finish out the season with his team before moving on to the Cowboys.
It’s a good hire for OSU. Morris has done a stellar job at North Texas this season, boasting a 10–1 record as bowl season approaches. He has the team in position for a possible College Football Playoff berth; if things break the right way for Mean Green this week, Morris’s team could end up in the American Conference title game and a shot at a playoff berth. Either way Morris has made his mark, leading North Texas to its first double-digit win season in school history.
Overall, Morris has recorded a 21–15 record at North Texas and increased his team’s win total each year he has been in charge. Previously Morris coached Incarnate Ward and spent time as the offensive coordinator for Texas Tech and Washington State.
Oklahoma State fired Gundy three games into his 21st season running the Cowboys program. They have won only one game in 2025 in the school’s worst season in decades.
One of the first big dominoes to fall in what should be a very entertaining college football hiring cycle.